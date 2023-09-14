5 Of The Best Lightning To USB-C Adapters

With the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple is well on the way of making its Lightning connector obsolete. The first iPhones shipped with Apple's bulky 30-pin connector, which the brand replaced with the lighter, slimmer Lightning port in 2012. For years, Apple stuck to Lightning as other phone brands switched from proprietary connectors to micro-USB — and then, finally, USB-C. Most smartphones these days ship with a USB-C port, as do plenty of other gadgets, including laptops, tablets, cameras, and wireless headphones.

Apple has included USB-C on its MacBooks and iPads for years, but held out on making the transition for iPhone until recent European regulations forced its hand. As a result, millions of iPhone users are now stuck with Lightning cables and accessories that will serve no purpose in the future.

While there are plenty of USB-C cables and headphones on the market, if you want to make use of your existing Lightning accessories when you upgrade to iPhone 15, you will need an adapter. Some adapters let you charge and transfer data, while others are only meant for audio. We've shortlisted the best options across price ranges, so you can choose one depending on your requirements and budget.