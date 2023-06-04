The Best Wired Headphones With Lightning Support For Your iPhone Or iPad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since the days of the iPhone 7 when Apple dropped the 3.5 mm port from its smartphones, if users wanted to listen to audio on their phones they've needed to either use the 3.5 mm dongle (which is no longer included with new iPhones), wireless headphones, or headphones with a Lightning connector. While many people now opt for Bluetooth headphones, like Apple's own AirPods, others still prefer wired headphones that don't require battery charging and don't have their sound quality restricted by the limitations of wireless audio. While the 3.5 mm dongle is small, it can easily be lost, so if you're using wired headphones for an iPhone, using ones with a Lightning connection is still your best bet.

However, Lightning's days are likely numbered, as Apple is slowly but surely transitioning its products to USB-C. Ironically, you may need a dongle for your Lightning headphones at some point. For now, though, headphones with Apple's proprietary connector are still easy to find. To help you decide which product is best for you, here are the best wired headphones with Lightning support for your iPhone or iPad.