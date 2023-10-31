Apple AirPlay Issues? Here's How To Get It Working Again
Apple's AirPlay feature is a handy option for streaming audio and visual media formats from one of your iOS devices (iPhones, iPads) to another source — typically being the larger screen of a Mac computer, Apple TV, or other Smart TV models.
As convenient as it may be to quickly share your own videos, pictures, or music with built-in control options right on your iPhone (or iPad), there is always the possibility for something to go wrong. For the most part AirPlay should function without any issues once you get it set up, but there are a few factors that could suddenly prevent you from sharing across devices, or even interrupt in-progress media streaming.
Should you encounter problems with AirPlay, don't panic — most of the time it's caused by something simple like a connection interruption or a setting that was accidentally changed. There's a good chance you can get everything up and running again with a few easy steps.
Troubleshooting AirPlay
Whenever you're experiencing trouble with AirPlay between your iPhone or iPad and another device, start by looking into the most common causes.
- If this is your first time using AirPlay, make sure the device you're attempting to stream it is actually compatible in the first place.
- Verify that both your iOS device and the device you plan to stream to are turned on, and that they're approximately within 20 to 30 feet of each other. Any obstructions between them (floors, walls, furniture, etc.) may also reduce the signal's effectiveness.
- Double check that both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
- Check each device for possible software or firmware updates, and install the latest version if applicable.
- When in doubt, restart your devices and try again.
- If you're able to stream but aren't hearing any sound (or audio is very low), check the volume levels on both your iOS and target devices. Also make sure your iPhone or iPad Ring/Silent switch isn't on as it could mute AirPlay audio completely.
- If media is successfully streaming but then stops unexpectedly, it's possible that one of your AirPlay connected devices was inadvertently used (by someone else in your home, accidentally Siri activation, etc). In which case you just have to manually restart the AirPlay stream between your devices.
While these are the most common and easily fixable AirPlay issues, if your streaming problems persist you should consider getting in touch with Apple Support.