Apple AirPlay Issues? Here's How To Get It Working Again

Apple's AirPlay feature is a handy option for streaming audio and visual media formats from one of your iOS devices (iPhones, iPads) to another source — typically being the larger screen of a Mac computer, Apple TV, or other Smart TV models.

As convenient as it may be to quickly share your own videos, pictures, or music with built-in control options right on your iPhone (or iPad), there is always the possibility for something to go wrong. For the most part AirPlay should function without any issues once you get it set up, but there are a few factors that could suddenly prevent you from sharing across devices, or even interrupt in-progress media streaming.

Should you encounter problems with AirPlay, don't panic — most of the time it's caused by something simple like a connection interruption or a setting that was accidentally changed. There's a good chance you can get everything up and running again with a few easy steps.