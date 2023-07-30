Why Your iPhone Has No Sound (And How To Fix It)

As consistent as Apple tries to make the iPhone experience, its smartphones are not immune to the occasional random issue or bug. And with the increased complexity of electronics comes a greater chance for some part of the intricate network of parts to go wrong.

Sound issues are no exception, and it's possible you may encounter them at some point during your iPhone's lifespan. Whether it's an audio distortion or a complete absence of any kind of noise (when there should be some), this indicates one such issue or an assortment, depending on the situation.

Garbled or staticky sound is most likely the result of interference, a bad connection, or a dirty speaker. On the other hand, no sound at all is more commonly caused by software glitches, unintended changes to your iPhone's audio settings, or an overeager Focus Mode. Regardless of the issue, it's typically a simple matter of process of elimination to figure out the exact cause. Dealing with the problem is similarly a fairly straightforward affair (usually).