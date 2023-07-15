How To Clean Your iPhone's Speakers (And Why You Need To)

The thing about iPhones is that, since they're pocket-sized and somewhat essential for most peoples' day-to-day, we do tend to carry them around in a pocket, bag, or a backpack. This in itself is not a big deal, particularly if you have a screen protector and case on it, but it can and will lead to a different kind of issue: Dirty speakers.

Those little pin-sized holes along the outer edge of your phone (and the more obvious slit at the top you put your ear to) aren't just for show — they're for the speakers and microphone. And they can build up all sorts of gunk over time. Lint, fuzz, dirt, oily residue, skin particles, hair, earwax, and so on. Buildup like that isn't just kinda gross, it can also affect the quality of sound coming out of your iPhone. It can also potentially impact the quality of your own voice on calls, if the microphone is also stifled by grime. This is why you'll want to try giving your speaker openings a cleaning if you've begun to notice that your sound isn't quite right.

As with any modern electronics (or older electronics, for that matter), it's important to be careful when cleaning. Don't use too much liquid, avoid applying too much force on surfaces, and don't use any sharp metallic tools unless it's explicitly recommended.