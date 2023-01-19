How To Clean Your Mac Laptop

A Macbook is a mean machine — it's one of the best laptops around, and Apple continues to improve on it to ensure a superior experience. The icing on the cake is that it looks the part — Mac hardware is sleek and modern, and when you first get it, very shiny. But with use, your Mac's once-shiny surface starts to collect dust and smudges, and the ports start to accumulate grime. Not only does this make your laptop look less impressive than it is, but it's also very unsanitary — the University of Arizona researchers found that the average computer keyboard has 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat (via Center for Research), and that's not hyperbole.

If you think it sounds far-fetched, consider how many times you use your laptop with unwashed or greasy hands, or spill drinks and litter crumbs on it. If you own pets, chances are that your laptop also gets its share of furry attention (and bacteria). All this activity deposits and transports invisible microbes which, in the long run, can make you more likely to get sick. According to iNews UK, researchers found a common bacterium on keyboards called Staphylococcus aureus, which can cause stomach upsets and a range of other illnesses.

It's completely reasonable if this news makes you want to immediately wipe your laptop down with a sanitizer, but you must be careful about how you clean your Mac — don't forget it's electronic with delicate electrical components. We'll walk you through how to keep your Mac shiny and disinfected without causing it any damage.