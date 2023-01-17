Should You Upgrade To The 2023 MacBook Pro M2?

Apple has just unveiled its new range of in-house chips. The M2 Pro and M2 Max build on the success of the basic M2 chip that launched last year. The M2 chip itself is a sequel to the M1, Apple's highly successful first attempt at making its own silicon hardware. The Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to 32 GB of unified memory and a GPU that can pack as many as 19 cores. The M2 Max takes things even further, featuring 12 cores as standard split between eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. Its GPU has up to 38 cores, and it contains up to 96 GB of unified memory. It's no surprise that it's been hailed by Apple as "the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop."

There is a catch, though: that increased power comes at a price. If you really go for it, one of the new MacBooks could end up costing you a wallet-destroying $4,299 before tax. Pulling back on the features isn't going to save you that much either. The basic level 14-inch MacBook with an M2 Max chip in it is still going to set you back over $3,000.

We conducted a brief experiment and went as far as possible with the optional extras on the 2023 MacBook Pro. The resulting bill would put the device on our list of the most expensive laptops ever sold. So is it worth breaking the bank and opting for an upgrade? Or is the exceptional performance not actually worth the exceptional price tag? That all depends on a few things.