The 12 Most Expensive Laptops In The World

The phrase expensive laptop probably conjures up images of power-hungry gaming devices that can keep pace with most high-end desktops. While a new gaming laptop can undoubtedly hurt your wallet, even the most powerful commercially available laptops sell for pocket change compared to some of the devices on this list.

Spending over $2,000 will get you into the "high-end," but believe it or not, some laptops cost millions. This list has laptops that broke both boundaries and bank accounts. Some cost more than a car, some cost more than a house, and a few will make a yacht look cheap. One device on this list is so dangerous it has been banned from the internet. As you may expect, the closer you get to the top, the shadier things become. But we've done our best to fight through the mist and compile a list of the 12 most expensive laptops ever.