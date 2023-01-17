The 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max Can Get Wildly Expensive

There is no denying that Apple products — especially the Pro-level MacBooks — are expensive pieces of machinery. These gadgets are generally more costly than laptops from competing brands thanks to Apple's premium positioning.

Given that prices for entry-level MacBooks breach the $1000 mark, it is not surprising to see people dole out significant amounts of money to buy higher-configuration MacBooks or MacBook Pro models. With the recent announcement of the M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBook Pros, consumers now have the option to customize and buy high-end, pro-grade machines at an equally pro-grade price.

We wanted to find out how expensive the fully spec'd out versions of the latest M2 Max-powered MacBook Pro models could get. We headed to the Apple website, which has been updated with the newest SKUs from the company. Notably, only the 14-inch and 16-inch models of the new MacBooks offer the M2 Max as a CPU option; with prices for the entry-level variants starting at $3099 for the 14-inch version, and $3499 for the M2 Max-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro.

At over $3000, even the base versions of the M2 Max-powered MacBook Pros are among the most expensive laptops out there. But our aim here was to go completely wild and see how much more expensive they could get if someone opts for the maxed-out model of the same.