Apple Gives M2 Pro And M2 Max SoCs Surprise Reveals

Rumors of incoming Apple product reveal turned out to be true, as Apple made several such announcements to kick the day off. In addition to launching new MacBook Pro models, the company also announced a refreshed lineup of Mac Minis. While these products did not undergo a design overhaul, both got massive changes to the internals thanks to Apple's brand new chips — the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. For those unaware, these chips are direct successors to the M1 Pro and the M2 Max (announced in October 2021). The new M2-branded chips join the Apple M2 SoC lineup, which Apple announced a little over six months ago in June 2022.

Apple claims significant performance gains with its newest chips thanks to a 12-core CPU + 19-core GPU in the M2 Pro. In the case of the M2 Max, Apple has kept the same 12-core CPU as the M2 Pro, but added in an even more powerful 38-core GPU. In addition to performance claims, Apple also asserts that the new chips offer "industry-leading performance per watt" figures, making them the world's most powerful and power-efficient chips for a pro laptop — at least on paper. CPU and GPU enhancements aside, both the chips get an upgraded 16-core Neural Engine and Apple's powerful media engine. The arrival of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips on the Mac mini marks the first time that pro-level chips have come to the Mac mini lineup.