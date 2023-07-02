How To Stream From Your iPhone To A Samsung TV

Apple makes it quite easy for users to become entrenched in its ecosystem. If you have an iPhone, chances are, you might have invested in an Apple Watch and AirPods. Similarly, if you buy a Mac computer, you can use features like Continuity and Handoff with your iPhone. You'll also have access to iPhone apps like Messages, Mail, Notes, and FaceTime, and be able to easily transfer files over AirDrop.

That being said, TV sets are a notable category where Apple doesn't have a presence. While the company does sell the Apple TV streaming box, Apple users will need to buy a TV from a different brand.

There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to TVs, but Samsung TVs are among the most popular, offering a great balance between features and price. While Samsung and Apple products don't always work well together, TVs are an exception. Modern Samsung TVs support AirPlay 2, enabling iPhone users to stream media and even mirror their phone screen.