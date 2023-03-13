10 Apple TV 4K Features That Will Change The Way You Use Your Streaming Box

The Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) is one of the best streaming boxes you can buy and connect to your TV. It supports the latest HDR standards and all of the popular streaming services, doesn't intrude on the UI with advertising, and comes with the capable Siri Remote, which now has USB-C to charge. The A15 Bionic chipset is speedy and capable, and the device is now fanless, so it's silent underneath your screen. Furthermore, it now has an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting to the latest TVs at high bandwidth, with support for Quick Media Switching once TVs that support the technology hit the market.

The streamer supports Dolby Atmos when connected to compatible hardware and can connect up to two pairs of AirPods for private viewing. It's quick to get up and running once unboxed, provided you already have an HDMI cable and a USB-C one to charge the remote, as Apple doesn't include these. While it excels in everyday streaming out-of-the-box, there are many other features that will transform your streaming experience. Here are 10 of our favorites.