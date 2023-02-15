Settings On Your Apple Watch That Are Ruining Your Experience

Who could have anticipated something like smartwatches becoming such a polarized topic? People bicker constantly online, unable to reach common ground on when, exactly, it's okay to wear a smartwatch, and when it's not appropriate — like when wearing black-tie clothes or going to a job interview. Photographers pick on their clients for keeping Apple Watches on during photoshoots, and USA Today notes that especially vocal social media users say that 24/7 smartwatch-clad people look like dorks, comparing them to "Spy Kids" from the movie with the same name. Rebuttals usually point out that Apple Watches track critical health data for users with medical conditions, that watch bands and faces can be changed out for more classy looks, and that a smartwatch means you can still communicate even if you misplace your phone.

Whether you agree with one of those opinions or share our thoughts on the matter —which is that it's not that serious, and people who argue online over what kind of watches you should wear to a wedding are weird — it can't be debated that smartwatches bring a ton more utility to your fingertips than a traditional watch does. With a cellular-connected smartwatch, it's no big deal to go for a walk or run to the store without your phone — not because it's impossible to go a few minutes without it, but because smartwatches give us peace of mind that we can still reach someone or be reached by someone if there is an emergency. But if your Apple Watch experience has been subpar, don't revert back to your old Fossil timepiece yet. Here are some setting changes to make that may improve your smartwatch experience.