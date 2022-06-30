Satechi USB-C Slim Dock For 24-Inch iMac Review: Fixing Shortcomings

Apple fans are used to the company's design principles: it slims down devices to an almost unimaginable degree, but doing so comes at a cost. Sometimes the slimmer product size means reduced battery capacity, and at other times it may be made possible by a reduction in the number of ports available. Last year's 24-inch iMac feels almost like a throwback to the colorful past of the computer. Still, the model also came with plenty of modern technologies that, funnily enough, felt a bit limited because of how the iMac was designed. As with the MacBook Pros that ditched well-loved and much-used ports, the M1 iMacs have a limited supply of Thunderbolt and USB-C ports. Making things a bit worse, these ports are all placed in the back. That results in a clean facade but makes them hard to reach when you need to quickly connect and disconnect devices.

What Apple does not provide, third-party accessory makers are more than happy to supply — and supply they did with a wide variety of docks and hubs for the iMac. Some of those third-party accessories look like typical computer peripherals, while others try to prioritize form over function. Some provide too few features to be worth their prices, but others burden the user with too many features. Amid all of these, Satechi may have stumbled upon the perfect balance between features and design. The company's USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac promises to be the most stylish way to break free of the iMac's limitations, providing not only additional ports but also extra storage, all of it wrapped up in a handsome package worthy of being called an Apple accessory. Of course, we had to take it for a spin to see if it's all just hype or if the dock really does have something to offer beyond its dapper appearance.

The Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac is available from the company's online store for $149.99 USD.