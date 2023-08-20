5 Tips And Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Siri

Since 2011, iOS-integrated smart assistant Siri has been a staple for Apple users everywhere. However, more than a decade later, many Apple users still aren't sure what to do with it. With a range of potential privacy issues, many people have even opted out of using Siri entirely. Given how much access our smartphones have in our lives, it makes sense for users to weigh in on the benefits and the risks of using Siri regularly before committing to its use.

However, Siri has evolved to have a multitude of features in recent times, which may well be worth it for certain users. For example, some key user groups that can definitely benefit from Siri's help include those who own multiple Apple devices, have accessibility issues, or frequently require hands-free assistance. If you've decided that the convenience that Siri brings is worth the trouble, here are some tips and tricks you can use to make the most out of the smart assistant's features.