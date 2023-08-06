How To Change Siri's Voice On iPhone: An Easy Guide

Apple's digital assistant, Siri, is designed to have a fairly neutrally-pleasant voice, speaking calmly and politely as she fields your requests and manages your tasks. Of course, all of us have dreamed of having our own digital assistant at least once in our lives, and perhaps in those dreams, that assistant didn't have a neutrally-pleasant voice.

Luckily, as a digital being, Siri's voice is just as flexible as its functions. You can change the voice that Siri speaks with, even switching to a male voice if you like, as well as adding an accent to give it a little more affectation in its responses. All of these settings can be quickly and easily toggled via the Settings menu on your iPhone, and if you end up not liking what you change it to, they are just as easily reverted. Siri's here to be your ideal digital assistant, after all, so feel free to customize it.