iPhone 16 Pro And Pro Max Go Big With Displays, Battery, And A18 Pro

Cameras get a particular focus with the iPhone 16 Pro series, not the least of which is the ability to record 4K videos at 120 fps. There are studio-quality microphones for what Apple says is more true-to-life audio, contributing to the pro-tier features targeted at videographers. Among those is the ability to adjust a video's frame rate after it has been captured, plus there's an audio mixing feature.

Advertisement

Apple says the audio capabilities packed into the iPhone 16 Pro are unique to its own high-end handsets — you can't find them on any other phone models, at least not yet. The audio features aren't limited to just musical artists and other professional, of course — there are productivity uses, too, such as the ability to layer multiple tracks on a voice memory, as well as isolating the tracks as needed.

The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will starting at $999 and $1,199, respectively, with the base variant clocking in at 128 GB and the Pro max at 256 GB.