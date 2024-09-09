iPhone 16 Pro And Pro Max Go Big With Displays, Battery, And A18 Pro
Apple has just taken the wraps off its largest iPhone display to date, offering it on the new iPhone 16 Pro models. The smaller of the two boasts a 6.3-inch display while the larger version comes with a 6.9-inch screen. Buyers will get a titanium finish rather than stainless steel, as expected, with Apple noting that there's a new micro-blasted texture. There are four finishes this time around, including a Desert Titanium option in addition to the lighter, darker, and "natural" finishes. There's likewise a new machined chassis with recycled aluminum joining the titanium body, with the overall design helping facilitate the Pro-tier features.
Users can expect Apple Intelligence baked tightly into the mix thanks in part to the newly unveiled A18 Pro chip, which has a 6-core GPU clocking in with 20% faster speeds than what you'd get with the A17 Pro — that's joined by the 16-core neural engine. Consumers can expect better gameplay performance, according to Apple, as well as faster USB speeds, improved ray tracking, and increased member bandwidth.
The iPhone 16 Pro targets video and audio professionals
Cameras get a particular focus with the iPhone 16 Pro series, not the least of which is the ability to record 4K videos at 120 fps. There are studio-quality microphones for what Apple says is more true-to-life audio, contributing to the pro-tier features targeted at videographers. Among those is the ability to adjust a video's frame rate after it has been captured, plus there's an audio mixing feature.
Apple says the audio capabilities packed into the iPhone 16 Pro are unique to its own high-end handsets — you can't find them on any other phone models, at least not yet. The audio features aren't limited to just musical artists and other professional, of course — there are productivity uses, too, such as the ability to layer multiple tracks on a voice memory, as well as isolating the tracks as needed.
The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will starting at $999 and $1,199, respectively, with the base variant clocking in at 128 GB and the Pro max at 256 GB.