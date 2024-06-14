Wi-Fi 7 Vs. Wi-Fi 6: What Features Differentiate The Two?

Ever since the 802.11 wireless networking protocol standard was introduced by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in 1997 as "Wi-Fi," we have come to rely on the standard for all wireless communication — from phones, to gaming consoles, computers, and more.

Wi-Fi today, much like the evolution of the internet itself, doesn't look like it did back in 1997. Every couple of years, the IEEE Standards Association updates the networking protocol with higher speeds and more bandwidth. This is much in the same way that cellular internet goes through upgrades every generation, from 3G to 4G, and now 5G, with phone companies already preparing for 6G.

Wi-Fi 6 was introduced back in 2019, and at the time it was the big Wi-Fi upgrade we needed. But that was before the pandemic, which increased our need for faster and more reliable Wi-Fi as working from home became more prominent. Now, Wi-Fi 7 is here, and you might be wondering whether you should update your router, or if you'll even see any difference in your internet speeds. If that's the case, here are all the features that make Wi-Fi 7 different from Wi-Fi 6.