Every Major Wi-Fi Mesh System Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Xfinity is known for being an Internet provider, so it stands to reason that its products would be top-notch when it comes to connectivity. However, the company only has one option for a mesh system in its xFi Pod WiFi Extenders, with each one priced at around $100. Since it's being sold by Xfinity, these extenders can only be used with Xfinity routers, and you won't be able to get one if you're not an Xfinity subscriber. Even with compatible devices, the design of these extenders can be tricky to work with due to the plug being located directly on the unit. Of course, the most important aspect of a mesh system is its reliability, but even this aspect of the extenders ends up falling short.

Among consumer and editorial reviews, the xFi Pods are one of the few Wi-Fi mesh systems with average ratings of below 3.5 stars. Their consistency does not seem to be completely up to par, with common complaints focusing on how well they can maintain connections at longer ranges. While the Pods help to give a boost to download speeds thanks to their tri-band support, their limitations in both compatibility and range put them on poor ground compared to other mesh systems.