Boost Your WiFi Speed With This Discounted Linksys Mesh Router Offering Easy Setup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Slow internet speeds at home? Try upgrading your router. You can get a refurbished model of the Linksys Velop 2-pack router for just $106.99 — that's a 64% discount.

Did you know that your router can significantly impact the speed of your WiFi? It's true. If you're currently using a run-of-the-mill model, or the router built into your cable company's modem, and experience slow download speeds and buffering, it might be time to upgrade.

High-end routers can cost well in the three-figure range, but you don't have to spend that much to see a noticeable difference in performance. This refurbished Linksys Velop router 2-pack is currently on sale for just $106.99 (reg. $299.99).