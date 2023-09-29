Boost Your WiFi Speed With This Discounted Linksys Mesh Router Offering Easy Setup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: Slow internet speeds at home? Try upgrading your router. You can get a refurbished model of the Linksys Velop 2-pack router for just $106.99 — that's a 64% discount.
Did you know that your router can significantly impact the speed of your WiFi? It's true. If you're currently using a run-of-the-mill model, or the router built into your cable company's modem, and experience slow download speeds and buffering, it might be time to upgrade.
High-end routers can cost well in the three-figure range, but you don't have to spend that much to see a noticeable difference in performance. This refurbished Linksys Velop router 2-pack is currently on sale for just $106.99 (reg. $299.99).
Premium performance at a fair price
You're able to save $193 on this router set because it's a refurbished device. Even though it was pre-owned, it's since been fully tested, cleaned, and rated to be in near-mint condition. Basically, you get this high-end router at an exceptionally low price.
The Linksys Velop system delivers enough power to handle smooth streaming and demanding online gameplay. Things like web browsing, video chats, and downloading should also be incredibly smooth. If you're a remote worker, online student, or gamer, this may be just the speed boost you've been searching for.
You'll only need an existing internet connection with a modem and a mobile device with a relatively new operating system. This allows you to connect to Apple HomeKit or Alexa for easy controls like viewing devices on the network or prioritizing which devices get the strongest speeds.
Key features at a glance
Setup should be straightforward too, using Linksys' mobile app. That connects to the router via Bluetooth, allowing you to set up your internet account, give your mesh WiFi network a name, and control which devices can access your WiFi. Check out the Linksys Velop's most important specs to see if it's a fit for your needs:
- Meets the 802.11ac WiFi 5 standard.
- Three WiFi bands — one 2.4GHz and two 5GHz — and MU-MIMO technology handle multiple devices using the network simultaneously, even at heavy loads.
- Range: up to 6,000 square feet.
- Memory: 4GB flash and 512MB RAM.
- Devices: 40+
Upgrade your WiFi router to this refurbished Linksys Velop 2-pack system while it's only $106.99 (reg. $299.99), no coupon is needed.
Prices subject to change.