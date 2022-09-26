Wi-Fi 7: Everything We Know So Far

Wi-Fi has evolved a lot over the years leading up to the versions we use today. There are a lot of Wi-Fi generations that have rolled out since Wi-Fi was first standardized in the '90s. The first official version of Wi-Fi was released in 1997, known as IEEE 802.11-1997. It was quite basic and had interoperability issues as Wevolver notes, and only went up to a maximum of 2Mbps theoretical speeds, with actual speeds being slightly lower.

In 1999, a new revision for Wi-Fi came by, with two new standards at once. IEEE 802.11b was again based on a 2.4GHz frequency and went up to 11Mbps, while IEEE 802.11a was introduced with a 5GHz frequency that went up to 54Mbps. Both 11b and 11a are still supported by modern Wi-Fi routers and devices. The next revision was 11g in 2003, which brought 2.4Ghz data speeds up to 54Mbps.

Next up was IEEE 802.11n, now called Wi-Fi 4m which was a major revision that arrived in 2009, operating on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz, with speeds going up to 600Mbps. This was followed by 11ac, a 5GHz standard that again pushed up the speeds to 6.8Gbps, rolling with the brand name Wi-Fi 5.

The next step in the evolution of Wi-Fi was 11ax, which has had two revisions within itself. The first revision was Wi-Fi 6, launched with 2.5GHz and 5GHz support and speeds going up to 9.6Gbps. The second one is Wi-Fi 6E, which launched in 2020 and added 6GHz support to the standard, among a bunch of other features that set the stage for Wi-Fi 7.