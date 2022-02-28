Qualcomm's New 5G And WiFi 7 Tech Is About More Than Just Speed

If you follow mobile news, chances are by now you've heard of the Snapdragon X-series, a line of 5G modem-RF systems that began with the Snapdragon X50 and is now entering its 5th generation with the X70. The X70 introduces the Qualcomm 5G AI Suite, which will use an AI processor to do things like dynamically optimize connections, select networks, and tune antennas for higher speeds. Qualcomm says that the X70 uses "A1-based mmWave beam management for mobility and coverage robustness," so at least in that regard, it may help ease one of the shortcomings of mmWave 5G connections.

Qualcomm says that the X70 is still capable of reaching 10 Gigabit peak download speeds like its predecessors, but aside from the AI features, the big improvements come in power efficiency. The X70 uses "Qualcomm 5G PowerSave Gen 3," as it's officially called, which works in tandem with other features like that AI antenna tuning we mentioned before to make it so maintaining a 5G connection won't cause as much power draw as it did in previous X-series modems. This, in turn, should result in longer-lasting batteries, which is always nice to see.

As good as all of this sounds, it's going to be a while until the X70 debuts in smartphones. Qualcomm says that it will begin sampling the modem to its customers sometime in the second half of 2022, and it then expects the X70 to start appearing in consumer devices in late 2022.