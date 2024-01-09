Wi-Fi 5 Vs Wi-Fi 6: What's The Big Difference?

Much like cellular internet goes through generational upgrades — 3G, 4G, 5G — so does wireless networking technology. You may have heard people refer to these generations by their titles, like Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6, and wondered what the difference is. Making things more confusing are titles like Wi-Fi 6E, and while we're on the subject, is Wi-Fi 7 ever coming?

Let's start with what Wi-Fi actually is. As its capitalized spelling suggests, Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of a nonprofit consortium called the Wi-Fi Alliance. The term refers to variants of the 802.11 wireless networking standard, which is maintained by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association. Thanks to these agreed-upon and maintained specifications, Wi-Fi has the benefit of interoperability, meaning that all the wirelessly networked devices in your home can communicate with it.

At the most basic level, each generation of Wi-Fi is faster and has more bandwidth than its predecessor while operating on the latest version of the 802.11 wireless protocol. For you as a consumer, this means more robust connectivity, the ability to stream and download with greater ease, and breathing room for the increasing number of connected devices we're cramming into our homes, from gaming consoles to smart fridges.