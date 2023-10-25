Google Fiber Announces 20 Gig Speeds As It Sets Its Sights On Wi-Fi 7

Google is rolling out 20-gigabit download speeds to the public by the end of the year. This is possible due to the company adopting Nokia's 25G PON fiber technology that lets users get speeds faster than 10Gbps. Organizations such as the University of Missouri-Kansas City are already utilizing these speeds. But now, residential customers in participating areas can sign up for early access to the new speed. This advancement comes after the introduction of GFiber Labs, a dedicated hub for boosting residential internet speeds through testing and innovation.

The company's recent announcement did not state which areas would get to try 20Gbps internet first. When the service first rolled out for businesses, applications were accepted from Austin, Salt Lake City, Huntsville, and Raleigh-Durham. So, that could indicate where the residential option will be implemented first.

Although you will likely be able to use your own router with the service, the plan includes a pre-configured Wi-Fi 7 router based on a draft IEEE standard. A Wi-Fi 7 router is required to achieve the internet speeds Google offers, as it can handle speeds up to 46Gbps.