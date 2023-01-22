Can You Use Your Own Router For Google Fiber?

Google Fiber has gained massive popularity as a high-speed internet service provider thanks to its unparalleled connectivity and internet speeds for customers in Fiber-supported cities. However, one of the most significant advantages of Google Fiber is that it allows its customers to use their own routers, giving them more control over their network and the ability to customize their setup per their specific needs. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who have invested in expensive routers with advanced technical specs that may not be available in default/rented routers provided by internet service providers.

Using your own router with Google Fiber can be challenging, and requires some existing knowledge of network terminology. However, with the proper guidance, you can set everything up without needing professional help. If you've never configured your router's WAN and LAN settings, you should consult your router manufacturer's website before proceeding. However, once the setup process is complete, you can enjoy more control over your network and use advanced features that may not be available with the Google Fiber Jack.

If advanced network features don't matter to you, using Google Fiber's included router is probably the easier and faster route to getting your Wi-Fi up and running.