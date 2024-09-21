Here's Everything You Can Do With The iPhone 16's New Camera Control Feature

Apple's announcement of the iPhone 16 lineup revealed familiar hardware with improvements in processing speeds, cameras, and software. Most notably, the bump in performance means that every iPhone launched this year will be able to enjoy the generous list of Apple Intelligence features, like Writing Tools, Clean Up, or a supercharged Siri.

The inclusion of a better wide-angle camera and the A18 chip that's designed to handle games with high graphical demands has made the choice between picking the iPhone 16 or iPhone 15 much easier. Additionally, not only did the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models get last year's Action Button, which was reserved to the Pros — but they also sport the fancy new Camera Control feature.

This new button is sure to turn many heads, but what exactly can it be used for? Based on Apple's feature roundup and the media's early impressions of the new iPhones, here is everything the new Camera Control feature is capable of.