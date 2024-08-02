iOS 18 User Guide: How To Remove The Flashlight From Your iPhone's Lock Screen

Imagine, you're casually tidying up the kitchen after dinner when the power suddenly goes out. Unfortunately, you don't have an emergency light installed and your flashlight's battery is dead. Then, you remember you have your iPhone on hand. With one touch on the torch on your lock screen, you can now continue putting away your dirty dishes without bumping into chairs or feeling around for the dishwasher. Having a flashlight right there on your lock screen is really quite convenient in urgent situations like these.

However, this iPhone feature is more annoying than helpful most of the time. You've probably experienced a couple of instances when you put your device in your pocket and then blind yourself when you pull it out because the torch accidentally turned on. If you've had enough of these accidental light ups, then you will be glad to know that iOS 18 comes with new features that allow you to remove the flashlight from your lock screen. We'll walk you through exactly how to do so.