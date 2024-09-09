iPhone 16 Vs iPhone 15: What's New And Is It Worth Upgrading?

September each year sees a new range of products from Apple, including a new pair of AirPods capable of noise cancellation this year. Ever since the confirmation of Apple's iPhone 16, we've been stoked to see everything that's been rumored about the upcoming smartphones. As speculated, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus get a new look with a vertically aligned camera housing this time, featuring a 48-megapixel Fusion Camera capable of wider-angle shots and better image quality.

Available for pre-order starting later this week, the base iPhone comes in mesmerizing and saturated colors, including black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come with price tags of $799 and $899, respectively, which gets you 128 GB of internal storage. Subsequently, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus see a price reduction of $100 each — but the various other upgrades that come with the newer models just might be worth the splurge.