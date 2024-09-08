How To Use The New Clean Up Feature On iPhone

Apple isn't the snappiest when it comes to following industry trends, but it seems like the allure of generative AI has been a little too difficult to resist. Starting in iOS 18, compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs will be able to enjoy a fleet of new features in the Apple Intelligence umbrella. For starters, we have writing tools that can proofread text or give it a different tone. The ability to summarize your mail and filter notifications can be lifesavers too, as well as the option to record and transcribe phone calls.

The Photos app, aside from a fresh coat of paint, has received one of the most exciting Apple Intelligence features — Clean Up. If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or higher, and are a part of the iOS 18.1 developer beta program, you can test this new photo editing tool out today. Here's a quick look at the way it works and how you can play around with the feature on your iPhone.