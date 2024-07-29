iOS 18.1 Developer Beta Released With Support For Apple Intelligence

Every year, we live through an exciting period wherein Apple drops beta builds for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. These developer and public beta versions include pre-release features and UI updates. The nature of beta software, obviously, brings with it a couple of bugs and stability issues — which are ironed out by the time iOS sees its public release with the launch of new iPhones. iOS 18 is perhaps one of the biggest updates to the mobile operating system since the departure from the skeuomorphic design that Apple's iPhones were once popular for.

There is a plethora of new features in iOS 18, such as the ability to finally place apps anywhere on your home screen. Being able to customize the Control Center or lock and hide apps on your iPhone are also inclusions that people will love with the new update. Then there's the much-anticipated support for dark and tinted app icons on iOS 18 that has unlocked a new dimension for creativity when sorting out your home screen.

Apart from the bucket load of customization options and visual overhauls in iOS 18, Apple Intelligence is officially set to bring AI-enabled features to supported iPhones, iPads, and Macs. With the betas so far, we've only seen updates to other parts of the OS, but iOS 18.1 marks the first developer beta that supports Apple Intelligence. Here is everything you need to know about it, and how you can enable Apple Intelligence on your iPhone.