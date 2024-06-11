How To Enable Dark And Tinted App Icons In iOS 18

Apple hasn't always been the most generous host when it comes to OS customization — in fact, it was only in 2022 that it opened the doors for something as basic as lock screen customization on iPhone. However, with the introduction of iOS 18 in 2024, Apple gave users an added dash of aesthetic control over app icon coloration and positioning on the home screen.

Yeah, it's something that should've been made a part of the home screen customization toolkit quite some time ago, but at long last, it has finally arrived. Do keep in mind, though, that this isn't the same kind of granular control that you would get on an Android phone. This is neither a match for Android's Material You controls in terms of artistic flexibility, nor is it a match for the combination of a launcher and third-party icon pack that can overhaul your home screen in its entirety.

In iOS 18, you still have to stick with the default icon geometry. You don't get any fancy editing controls like editing shadow depth or giving a line art look to the icons — all you get are controls for adjusting the color tone and intensity, a choice between two icon sizes, and the option to adjust the positioning. But when done right, it does add an element of minimalist joy to your phone's home screen.