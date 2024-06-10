Apple Is Bringing Some Long-Awaited Messages Features To iOS 18

Apple finally announced that Messages will support RCS (Rich Communicating Support) with the release of iOS 18, along with some other updates. If you use Messages frequently, you're probably aware of how you can long-press a message and send a reaction instead of typing out a response. By default, you could only reply one of the following six reactions: love, like, dislike, laugh, exclamation, and question mark. While the initial six reactions remain the same, Apple redesigned them by adding a splash of color. Plus, you're no longer limited to the six reactions. With iOS 18, you can react to messages with any emoji or sticker of your choice.

Apple

There are a few other nifty features that are added to Messages in the latest update. One is a delayed message send off, allowing you to schedule messages ahead of time. One of the worst feelings is realizing you forgot to wish someone a happy birthday. Fortunately, you no longer have to worry about facing embarrassing situations like this again with iOS 18.

Apple

You can now also emphasize something you're saying with the new formatting tools Apple added to Messages, including bold, italicize, and strikethrough. The new iOS 18 allows you to express yourself with animated text effects, including jitter, ripple, explode, boom, and others.

Apple

Finally, Apple also announced that users with iPhone 14 and later can now send end-to-end encrypted messages via Satellite. So, if you're ever stuck in a situation without Wi-Fi and Cellular Data, you'll still be able to reach your loved ones.