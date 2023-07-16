RCS Messaging On Android Explained: What It Is And How To Set It Up

You may have heard about Rich Communication Services (RCS) as it pertains to messaging issues between Android and iOS devices. RCS is, in essence, a different format for text messaging much like Apple's iMessage. The intention behind it is to replace Short Message Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), which have long been the cellular industry standard, with something more akin to what Apple offers. However, RCS is not actually iMessage, and it's not under Apple's control.

Functionally, RCS is similar to what most iOS users are familiar with. These messages can be sent over a regular cellular network or through Wi-Fi; it allows for read receipts (assuming you decide to turn them on); it enables sending higher-quality videos and images; and it adds tapback functionality so you can tap and hold on a message to react to it rather than typing out a complete response.

Despite the similarities, RCS and iMessage are still two completely different messaging formats — meaning you can't use RCS on an Apple device unless Apple eventually decides to allow it. This also means that texting between Android and Apple devices — with RCS for the former and iMessage for the latter — isn't entirely compatible at the moment, though they could be if Apple loosened its restrictions.