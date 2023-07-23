How To Use The Check In Feature On iPhone To Make Sure Your Friends And Family Get Home Safe

With iOS 17, Apple brings many new features to the Messages app. For starters, a new plus button replaces the app drawer and other buttons, letting you access apps, photos, GIFs, location sharing, and more. A catch-up arrow has been added to conversations that scrolls back to the first unread message. Other new features coming to Messages include search filters, audio message transcription, and a new sticker drawer that houses all your stickers.

Check In is perhaps the most useful among all the new features added to Messages. The safety feature automatically notifies friends and family when you've reached your destination safely. While Messages already allows you to share your real-time location with a contact for a specific duration, they'll need to manually keep tabs on the map to make sure you're progressing toward your destination. Check In automates this process and even shares important information about your iPhone in the event you're late and don't respond to an alert within a specific time frame.