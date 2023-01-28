How To Share Location On Your iPhone

One of the safety features your iPhone offers is the ability to share your precise location with anyone. It's also a very handy navigation tool — if you were meeting with someone at a location that you're not familiar with, you could find your way there without hassle. If the idea of broadcasting your exact location is already raising privacy concerns for you, there's no need to worry: Apple gives you full control over when and with whom you share the info.

There are a bunch of different ways you can do this — you can share your location with someone or a group of people via Apple Maps, Contacts, Find My, Google Maps, Messages, or WhatsApp. Depending on which of these apps you use, you can also choose to send a one-time location pin, or broadcast your bearings for a certain time window, which means the receiver will be updated about your whereabouts during that period. This latter option can be useful if you're on the go and want someone to be able to locate you wherever you are.

Before you can share your location on your iPhone, you'd have to enable Location Services in Settings > Privacy > Location Services. You also want to toggle on the "Share my Location" feature if you want to send real-time coordinates with a contact for a period of time. Now let's check out how to share your location on your iPhone using each of the apps mentioned above.