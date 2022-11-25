Does Your iPhone Need A Virus Protection App?

Antivirus or virus protection apps don't actually exist in the iOS or iPadOS environment — at least since Apple took down all apps with "antivirus" or "virus protection" in their name (via 9to5Mac). The reason is twofold. Firstly, antivirus apps can't scan iPhones and iPads. Secondly, their titles are misleading because they only offer redundant "security" features already built into iOS, not protection against viruses.

Apple runs a tight ship, so the lack of virus protection apps is by design. Modern iPhones have layers of native security that keep them secure (via Apple). Not just from viruses (malware that infects and replicates) but other sorts of malicious attacks, too.

Also, your personal data is kept safe because access to that data is strictly restricted and monitored. Lastly, Apple pushes frequent updates and security patches that protect your iPhone without the need for supplementary third-party antivirus apps.

So the short answer to the question is: No, your iPhone does not need a virus protection app. But we'll go in-depth in the following to explore how Apple designed iPhone's iOS to be this secure. And why antivirus apps cannot work in that environment.