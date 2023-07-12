How To Install iOS 17 Public Beta On Your iPhone

For any iPhone user, the prospect of being able to try out cool new features that come with every operating system update can be too hard to pass up. Last month, in an unprecedented move, Apple made the developer beta version of the recently announced iOS 17 available for anyone to try for free. Today, the company released iOS 17 in public beta, and iPhone users are now welcome to give the iOS 17 beta a test drive prior to its official release this fall.

Before moving forward, there are a couple of things you need to note about installing things on your iPhone that are still in beta. For starters, even though public beta can be considered a step above developer beta in terms of potential functionality, you will undoubtedly still run into issues with the software.

Some bugs may cause serious problems in your iPhone and may warrant the need for a full reset of the device. In general, installing any of Apple's beta software should only be done by experienced developers, tech-savvy iPhone users, or at the very least, people who are prepared to fully erase their device if things get borked behind the scenes.

To test and eventually install iOS 17, you'll need to have a compatible iPhone, of which Apple has listed which models are capable of installing and using iOS 17.