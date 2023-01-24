Can iPhone Data Be Recovered If The Phone Has Been Reset?

Even if iPhones are generally known as one of the most straightforward mobile devices you can own, they're not exempt from the occasional technical glitch. If you own one, your device may run into several common problems, such as inexplicably rebooting or getting stuck in an update loop. You may also experience some sluggishness in performance due to apps freezing or crashing, as well as problems with internet or Bluetooth connectivity.

Most hiccups can be resolved by force-restarting the malfunctioning iPhone as the action itself essentially wipes the mobile process slate clean. However, more serious problems may require a reset of the iOS device. Those who haven't done the latter before may be hesitant because they're afraid of losing important data and being unable to recover it after the process. Does resetting an iPhone mean complete erasure of its contents and if so, is there a way of restoring all of it?

On an iPhone, it's important to note that there's a difference between partially resetting it without deleting any data and completely resetting it for the purpose of trading it in or passing the gadget over for someone else to own and use. Depending on which route you choose and any additional steps you take to ensure your data is backed up, the possibility of recovering iPhone data may vary significantly.