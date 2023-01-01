Restoring An iPhone Vs. Erase And Reset - What's The Difference?

Whether you're gearing up to sell an iPhone, or you're troubleshooting some significant issues you've been experiencing recently, iOS provides an easy route to a fresh start. In the former scenario, you'll want to ensure all your data, settings, and files are completely wiped out before you transfer ownership to someone else.

If you're troubleshooting, however, you may not want to do a full reset before attempting to single out the issue via other means. For example, if your device is running slowly or behaving erratically and you can't figure out why, it's always worth trying a completely fresh start before you decide to initiate the warranty and repair process through Apple.

Venture into iPhone settings, and you'll find two key options — resetting, or erasing and resetting. They sound very similar, but what exactly does each option do to your phone? Which one should you choose? We'll explain the difference.