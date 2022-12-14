Apple Releases iOS 16.2: What's New On Your iPhone

The launch of Apple's newest iPhone lineup — the iPhone 14 series — back in September 2022 also coincided with the rollout of iOS 16, the latest iteration of Apple's mobile operating system. For those unaware, iOS 16 was a major release for Apple that brought several changes and feature additions to the platform. Among the changes iOS 16 brought to the table include new lock screen customization options and widgets, a completely new feature called Live Activities and Focus Filters, Shared Photo Library options on iCloud, and several minor but functional updates to core apps like Messages, Mail Wallet, and Apple Maps.

After Apple rolled out iOS 16 to all compatible iPhones starting on September 12, 2022, the company followed that release with several minor updates, including iOS 16.01 (released on September 22, 2022) and iOS 16.0.2 (released on October 10, 2022). Both of these updates were predominantly intended as minor bug fixes. On October 24, however, Apple rolled out a major feature update to iPhones in the form of iOS 16.1. This update added support for Matter accessories and enabled the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, a Dynamic Battery indicator, while also fixing performance issues with the Stage Manager. Apple would release two more minor updates (iOS 16.1.1 and 16.1.2) before rolling out yet another major "feature drop" update labeled iOS 16.2.

The rollout of iOS 16.2 commenced on December 13, 2022, and brings with it an additional set of features — some of which were originally advertised during WWDC 2022 — but didn't make it to the stable versions of iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.1.