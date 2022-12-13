Apple Launches Freeform App Across iPhone, iPad, And Mac

Apple, which has been beta testing iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for several weeks, has finally begun rolling out the stable version of the software to compatible devices across the globe. Among the feature additions that iOS 16.2 brings to the table is the new karaoke feature called Apple Music Sing, the expansion of the scope of Advanced Data Protection support for iCloud, new options within lock screen settings, the addition of SharePlay support in Game Center, and the addition of Live Activities support for Apple TV. While these features add many sought-after capabilities to all devices running iOS/iPadOS, the biggest feature addition with iOS 16.2 is the introduction of a collaboration software called Apple Freeform.

Apple first showcased Freeform during the company's June 2022 WWDC keynote, where it was introduced as a dynamic canvas whiteboard app that can be used by multiple users in real time. At first glance, the features of Apple Freeform look similar to the capabilities offered by Miro, a popular visual collaboration platform that has been around for over a decade. Unlike Miro, which charges a minimum of $10/per person, per month, Apple's Freeform will be available as a free download to millions of iPhone, iPad, and macOS users across the globe.

Like Miro, Freeform lets users invite others to join and collaborate on a board and work faster. Apple seems to have designed Freeform to appeal to a broad swathe of audiences looking for a high-quality, cost-effective visual collaborative app for a long time.