Google's Little-Known Apple Freeform Alternative Has Been Around For Years

Nothing beats a good old whiteboard for lively brainstorming, creating a mood board, planning your next trip itinerary, school work, or even dumping and explaining ideas to your team. You can pin documents, draw and highlight, stick notes on it, and more. Now imagine collaborating with a whiteboard just the same way, but virtually.

Apple recently announced Freeform — a virtual canvas where you can collaborate with up to 100 people in real-time. It's a feature-rich app that lets you sketch (either with your finger or the Apple Pencil) in different styles; attach documents, PDF pages, links, sticky notes, and other media; and auto-align elements (via Apple). You can create multiple infinite whiteboards, save and share them, or open Freeform within a Facetime call.

But you don't need to feel left out, even if you're on the Android ecosystem and Google Workspace. Google has a Freeform alternative: meet Jamboard. Jamboard is an interactive, collaborative canvas that works on mobile and web.