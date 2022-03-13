Things You Never Knew iCloud Could Do

If you own an Apple device, that means you also have an iCloud account. Most people know their iCloud account is used to back up their personal data, which makes it easier to upgrade to a new device, find an old photo, or restore a device if it needs to be factory reset. Did you know iCloud is more than just a way to backup your iPhone and MacBook, though?

Much in the same way that Google users have access to a variety of services via their accounts, Apple's iCloud provides users with a bunch of different features and tools, including everything from office apps that can be accessed with just about any web browser to the ability to track and lock a lost iPhone. Here are some things you may not have realized iCloud can do, as well details about special features that come with Apple's premium iCloud+ subscription plans like Private Relay.