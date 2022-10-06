How To Backup Your iPhone To iCloud

Most of us take our iPhones everywhere. They carry essential data like photos, videos, text messages, and app data. But iPhones can get lost or damaged, and while that can be terribly painful, you can always replace them. Recovering lost data is not so simple, and it's outright impossible if you haven't been consistently backing up your data.

Thankfully, Apple makes data preservation simple with a proprietary backup service called iCloud. It's where you can save updated copies of the information on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. This includes photos and videos, iMessage and SMS messages, app data, Apple Watch backups, device settings, preferences like home screen and app organization, and purchase history from Apple services, like your music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, apps, and books (via Apple).

Once you enable iCloud, your iPhone will do an automatic backup once every 24 hours as long as it is powered on, plugged in, locked, and connected to Wi-Fi.