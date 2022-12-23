How To Force Restart An iPhone 14

The most basic way to perform a restart cycle on an iPhone 14 (or any iPhone model with Face ID) is the following:

Long-press the right side button along with either one of the volume buttons simultaneously until the power slider appears onscreen. Drag the power slider to the right to turn the device off. Make sure to wait for a few seconds before turning on the iPhone — long-press the right side button until the Apple logo shows up onscreen.

Another method — which should work on any iPhone model, provided that you can still launch apps without difficulty — is by firing up the Settings app, going to General, and tapping Shut Down. You would need to drag the power slider to the right to turn off the device and power it back on a few seconds later to complete the restart procedure.

Finally, users who have AssistiveTouch enabled can also use the quick-access button to restart their Apple device. Here's how you can turn it on for your iPhone 14:

Open Settings and go to Accessibility. Under Physical and Motor, pick Touch. Hit AssistiveTouch and switch the AssistiveTouch toggle to the on position.

Doing these steps will produce a white dot that should always be visible onscreen, regardless of what iPhone app is open. To use AssistiveTouch to restart your device, simply tap the white dot to gain access to a variety of functions. If you didn't make any tweaks to the AssistiveTouch settings, you should find the Restart button when you tap Device, then hit More (three-dot icon). You'll need to tap Restart again to confirm the action.