How To Lock And Hide Apps In iOS 18

The potential to hide apps could turn it into one of the first privacy settings on iPhone that people might want to change. The process of doing so is straightforward, too:

On your iPhone or iPad, touch and hold an app you want to hide. Select "Hide and Require Face ID" or "Hide and Require Touch ID" from the options. Confirm the prompt by tapping on "Hide App".

To access hidden apps, navigate to the App Library, scroll all the way down, and tap on the "Hidden" folder. Once done verifying, you can launch the app as normal. Hidden apps will stop sending you notifications and even calls — so hiding certain services like WhatsApp or Telegram may not be a good idea if you rely on their voice calling capabilities. You also won't be able to find the app through a Spotlight search, or open it using Siri.

In our testing, not all apps with the ability to be locked can be hidden, especially services by Apple such as Fitness, TV, or Passwords. Fortunately, most third-party like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat can be locked as well as hidden. To unhide apps, tap and hold the app's icon located in the "Hidden" folder in your App Library, and select "Don't Require Face ID" or "Don't Require Touch ID". This will also remove the app's lock, so you might want to add that back.