WhatsApp Now Lets You Lock Chats Behind Passwords Or Biometrics

After playing around with it in beta versions for several months, WhatsApp has finally begun rolling out a new feature called Locked Chats to millions of users around the globe. The feature lets users lock chats with private/sensitive information and move them away from WhatsApp's main chat list. Essentially, these chats are moved to a private folder within WhatsApp, which can only be accessed after proper authentication. In the blog post announcing the Chat Lock feature, Meta — the company behind WhatsApp — confirmed that the feature is still being rolled out to users across the globe.

The importance of this new feature can be gauged from the fact that the WhatsApp Blog has a detailed post centered around the same. In fact, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also made a Facebook post announcing the release of the feature. In addition, Meta has even made a video showcasing the various instances in which the Chat Lock feature may be helpful.

Among the situations described in the video includes the likelihood of close friends or family members accidentally reading a message or a WhatsApp notification with sensitive/personal information. It is also evident that the feature provides users an extra layer of privacy for people worried about someone eavesdropping on their chats. For those wondering, let us also confirm that Chat Lock isn't just restricted to one-on-one chats. Users can also move groups to the secure, protected "Locked Chats" folder. And if you're wondering, the app also prevents notifications from these sensitive chats from appearing on the home screen on the notification bar.