Apple's iOS 18 Sparks Fears Of Increased Cheating, But Are They Valid?

At WWDC 2024, Apple spent a considerable amount of time discussing all the new features of iOS 18. Due for release later this year, iOS 18 is being touted as one of the most comprehensive updates that the iOS platform has ever received. Among the newest features making it to iOS 18 include the ability to place app icons anywhere the user wants, support for RCS messaging, better photo organization on Apple Photos, and the ability to mirror your iPhone screen on a Mac.

While generally considered to be a much more secure and privacy-focused platform than Android, iOS did have a couple of glaring omissions as far as privacy-focused features are concerned. For example, the platform did not have a polished, easy-to-use password manager or a two-factor authenticator tool. iOS also did not allow users to "Lock" specific apps — a feature that has been around for more than a decade on Android.

With iOS 18, Apple seems to have taken several steps in order to fix these issues. To begin with, Apple has confirmed RCS Support, its customization features are as comprehensive as Android, and there are even more privacy focused features that will only make life easier for iOS users around the globe.

But, did Apple go overboard with some of its new privacy focused features? Soon after Apple shared details about all the privacy focused feature additions to iOS 18, there has been an increase in the number of people who believe that some of Apple's newly added privacy features may make it easier for people to cheat. Let's investigate.