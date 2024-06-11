How To Download iOS 18 Now (And Why You Should Think Twice)

Apple announced new updates for the software that powers most of its devices during its Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Monday, including macOS, iPadOS, visionOS, watchOS, and of course, iOS for the iPhone.

The upcoming iOS 18, launching this fall, includes a redesigned Photos app as well as long-awaited features to the Messages app, like scheduled sending. The new software also aims to improve security, with a feature that allows users to hide and lock apps they've downloaded behind extra authentication. The company also announced a new Passwords app to help keep track of all your logins across the web.

These new features will be part of free updates in the fall, but you don't have to wait. Apple released test versions of the software, called developer betas, on Monday, and intends to release "public beta" versions in July. As the name implies, these are not meant for the public to use, and often have many bugs. Longtime Apple fans often warn each other not to run beta software on their "daily driver" primary machine, and that goes for iOS 18 too. Still, if you're just too excited to wait, Apple does allow you to jump in.