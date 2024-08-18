We Tried Apple Intelligence. Here Are The Nine Best Features So Far.

Apple's foray into generative AI began with the introduction of iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. In usual fashion, the company had a special name for its endeavor: Apple Intelligence. What came as an unexpected surprise was that Apple kept it limited to only a couple of smartphones — the iPhone 15 Pro duo — and iPads with an M-class silicon. The company explains that's due to the availability of raw firepower to handle these demanding AI workflows.

I have extensively tested Apple Intelligence features on my iPhone 15 Pro Max and an iPad Pro with the M4 processor, and so far, the experience has been fairly smooth. Apple's approach is noticeably tamer and slower-paced than the ambitious ideas you will encounter with ChatGPT or Microsoft's Copilot. Moreover, a healthy few of the biggest Apple Intelligence features are yet to make an appearance.

Following is a distilled version of my experience using Apple Intelligence features, alongside the improvements that Apple can make down the road. It's also worth pointing out that Apple hasn't committed to a "forever free" approach for its next-gen AI features, and it's plausible that iPhone users will have to cough up extra cash to use them in the near future.

